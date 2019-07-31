Hiker airlifted from Appalachian Trail with broken leg

A hiker from Illinois was rescued from a difficult stretch of the Appalachian Trail on Tuesday afternoon after she broke her leg.

Anne Renner, 24, of Arlington, Illinois, was hiking north on the Appalachian Trail through the Mahoosuc Notch when she fell and broke her leg against a large rock on Monday evening, said Mark Latti, a spokesman for the Maine Warden Service.

Renner was unable to call 911 because of poor cellphone coverage, but another hiker managed to get to where there was cell reception and called 911 about 8 a.m. Tuesday, Latti said.

Renner was airlifted by a Maine Forest Service helicopter about 1 p.m. Tuesday and brought to a waiting ambulance that brought her to Rumford Hospital, he said.

The Maine Warden Service was also assisted by Newry Fire and Rescue, Bethel Fire and Rescue, Medcare Ambulance and Mahoosuc Mountain Rescue.

The Mahoosuc Notch, located in Oxford County near the Maine-New Hampshire border, is widely considered one of the hardest miles on the nearly 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail.