Storms take out power, cause fire in central Aroostook

MAPLETON, Maine — More than 1,100 Emera Maine customers in central Aroostook County lost power Wednesday afternoon during strong thunderstorms that included heavy rain and gusty wind.

Emera Maine says its crews are dealing with outages for 1,116 customers in the communities of Caribou, Wade, Washburn, Woodland and Mapleton.

The storm, along with causing outages, also brought a lightning strike that caused a small vegetation fire on West Limestone Road in Fort Fairfield. The Fort Fairfield Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire Wednesday afternoon.

After a short heatwave, a cold front heading into Maine brought thunderstorms throughout Northern Maine on Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service in Caribou, additional showers are possible throughout the afternoon and evening Wednesday.

For information about Emera outages and estimated restoration times, visit the company’s Live Outage & Restoration Map.

This story originally appeared on The County.