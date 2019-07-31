Colombian woman arrested in Maine after allegedly overstaying a decades-old visa

A Colombian woman living in Oakfield was arrested Friday after she allegedly overstayed her visa.

The woman, whose name and age were not released, entered the United States in 1999 with a tourist visa, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Agents were tipped off to the woman’s illegal status in the United States by a concerned citizen who called the department.

Border Patrol agents located the woman in Oakfield and upon interviewing her, discovered she was a citizen of Colombia. The Colombian national was unable to produce valid immigration documents allowing her to be or remain in the United States and was transported to the Houlton Border Patrol Station for processing.

“The Border Patrol in Maine enjoys a great deal of support and assistance from the public,” said Jason D. Owens, chief patrol agent of the Border Patrol in Maine. “In this particular case, someone within the community called after recognizing suspicious behavior and circumstances.”

Agents began the removal proceedings and the woman was transferred to the custody of Immigration Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations. The events and circumstances leading to the woman’s arrival in Oakfield remain under investigation.

“We are seeing an increase in apprehensions when compared to this point last year. That increase is, in part, is due to the support we are receiving from the public,” Owens said.

