Local sports: Golf scores; Legion tourneys; preseason info

Golf

MSGA Women’s Senior Championship

At Webhannet GC, Kennebunk

Senior Champion: Carrie Langevin 73; Runner-up Kristin Kannegieser 74

Flight A (50-54) Gross: Leslie Guenther 82; Net: Blair Clancy 71; Flight B (55-59) Gross: Cecily Whiting 83, Sally Williams 83, Meredith Koerner 88, Lisa Wintle 88; Net: Karen Moody 69, Wendy Bean 70, Ann Anthony 71, Kathi-Rae Emmi 73; Flight C (60-64) Gross: Mary Brandes 78, Kathi O-Grady 84, Mary Latini 85; Net: Nancy Bither 69, Sue Wootton 69, Colleen Arnold 72, Maureen Collins 72; Flight D (65-69) Gross: Sheila Brocki 79, Ruth Appleyard, 87; Net: Susie Gravel 63, Patty Lage 69; Flight E (70-74) Gross: Nancy Field 88, Corleen Garland 88, Peggy Wilson 97; Net: Chris Tierney 68, Diane Herring 71, Caren Lederer 71; Flight F (75+) Gross: Neila Nelke 99; Net: Trudi Snediker 74

MSGA Women’s weekly tourney

At Rocky Knoll CC, Orrington

Gross: Liz Coffin 80, Liz Wiltshire 87, Sue Roberts 90, Nancy Hart 91. Net: Durice Washburn 64, Sharon Houle 65, Sue Gordon 67, Shelley Drillen 68. Gross skins: No. 1 Sharon Houle 4, No. 3 Liz Wiltshire 4, No. 5 Meriby Sweet 2, No. 7 Sharon Houle 2, No. 8 Sue Roberts 3, No. 14 Nancy Hart 3, No. 16 Sharon Houle 3. Net skins: No. 6 Shelley Drillen 3, No. 11 Maggie Black 2, No. 12 Carole Cook 1, No. 13 Nancy Hart 2, No. 16 Carole Cook 2. Pins: No. 5 Meriby Sweet 4-1, No. 7 Sharon Houle 18-2, No. 12 Anne Pooler 21-8, No. 17 Anne Pooler 13-9

At Fairlawn G&CC, Poland

Flight 1 Gross: Erin Weimer 74, Emily Droge76, Maureen Wedge 79, Melissa Johnson 81; Net: Karen Richardson 66, Barbara Ropke 66, Mary Latini 68, Kathy-Rae Emmi 68; Flight 2 Gross: Gloria Payne 82, Susie Gravel 85, Donna Brewster 86, Laura Lipman 86; Net:Linda Barlow 66, Bambi Stevens 67, Darlene Davison 68, Cindy Gelinas70, Maureen Lano 70, Patricia Lage 70, Barbara Golter 70, Jenifer Stewart 70; Flight 3 Gross: Vicki Lindquist 88, Peg Neilson 89, Marcia Blake 91, Moira Lachance 94, Claire Poulin 94; Net: Sharon Buckley 67, Bobbie Forest 69, Shirley Bourne 70, Donna Hanson 71; Flight 4 Gross: Faith Vautour 92, Gayle Stoddard 94, Bea McGarvey 94, Cindy Shaw 95; Net: Lucy Ellis 67, Daphne Warren 69, Ramona Hyszczak 70, Penny Guerin 70; Flight 5 Gross: Susan McLain 95, Lila Geis 99, Becky Dyer 101, Susan Graffam 101; Net: Diane Snow 66, Donna Bouchard 69, Rhonda Pellerin 70, Patricia Macdonald 72, Jean Farrell 72, Elizabeth Goodwin 72; Skins Gross: Erin Weimer 3rd, 7th; Maureen Wedge 4th, 17th; Melissa Johnson 16th; Peg Neilson 11th; Diane Stillman 10th; Linda Cameron 14th; Patty Good 13th; Irene Schultz 8th Net: Rhonda Pellerin 2nd,17th; Diane Snow 18th; Diane Bova 12th; Elizabeth Goodwin 15th

52nd Coca-Cola Spudland Open

At Presque Isle CC

Overall: gross: Porter Gervais, 142; net: Chris Beaulieu, 125; Joseph J. Freeman Memorial Award: Jon Humphrey, 148.

A Division Gross: 1st Max Woodman, 143; 2nd Logan Thompson, 145; 3rd Tim Carlson, 147; 4th Ralph Michaud, 148; 5th Todd Newlands, 150; 6th James Anderson, 150; 7th Adam Duplisea, 151; 8th Mike Vanadestine, 152. Net: 1st Tim Scott, 135; 2nd Dakota Batchelder, 138; 3rd Jamie Leavitt, 139; 4th Jon Humphrey, 140; 5th Steve Carmichael, 141; 6th Bob Herzing, 141; 7th Scott Garland, 141; 8th Marshall Foster, 143.

B Division Gross: 1st Ryan Guerrette, 150; 2nd Abe Chase, 154; 3rd Curtis Culberson, 156; 4th Chris Coffin, 160; 5th Ryan Denison, 161; 6th Eric Dubay, 161; 7th Jason Redding, 162; 8th Reynold Brown, 162. Net: 1st Matthew Madore, 137; 2nd Adam Fournier, 139; 3rd Sam Townsend, 140; 4th Tim Estabrook, 141; 5th Troy Garland, 142; 6th Spencer Deschene, 143; 7th Jordan Beaulier, 143; 8th Mike Fleming, 146.

C Division Gross: 1st Darin Hill, 160; 2nd Brian Gonyar, 167; 3rd Matt McCarthy, 168; 4th Scott Russell, 169; 5th Chuck Jameson, 171; 6th Jeff Beaulieu, 174; 7th Joe Footer, 174; 8th Corey Sullivan, 175. Net: 1st Dillon Kingsbury, 139; 2nd Terry Hopkins, 139; 3rd Brandon McLaughlin, 141; 4th Gary Powers, 142; 5th Ron Morin, 145; 6th Nate Martel, 146; 7th Andrew Rogers, 146; 8th Karson Eaton, 147.

D Division Gross: 1st Bob Gray, 173; 2nd Carson Hartman, 176; 3rd Charlie Boulrisse, 179; 4th Matt Michaud, 179; 5th Joel Griffeth, 179; 6th Brody Artes, 181; 7th Chuck Norton, 183; 8th Matt Dube, 183. Net: 1st Spencer King, 135; 2nd Jason Hewitt, 139; 3rd Joel Leeman, 140; 4th Steve Hanning, 140; 5th Marty Gervais, 141; 6th Nate Waller, 145; 7th Charlie LeFebvre, 145; 8th Brian Altvater, 147.

Senior Division Gross: 1st Dave Duplisea, 152; 2nd Richard Ambrose, 156; 3rd Tom Towle, 156; 4th Peter Hughes, 156. Net: 1st Bruce Jones, 137; 2nd Alan Hussey, 138; 3rd Donnie Richards, 142; 4th Himie Towle, 145.

Saturday: Pins: No. 4 Dakota Batchelder, 5-7; No. 8 Porter Gervais, 1-6; No. 16 Max Woodman, 5-1/2; No. 17 Steve Clark, 10. Saturday Long Drive Sam Peabody. Open Division Driving Contest: 1st Jamie Leavitt, 327 Yards; 2nd Dakota Batchelder, 324 Yards; 3rd Mike Collins, 320 Yards. Saturday Senior Division Driving Contest: 1st Tom Towle, 325 Yards; 2nd Rick Bouchard, 293 Yards; 3rd Ralph Michaud, 283 Yards; 3rd Dale Duplisea, 283 Yards. Sunday: Pins: No. 4 Mike Fleming, 3-7 1/2; No. 8 Jon Humphrey, 3-1; No. 16 Matt Michaud, 2-10; No. 17 Mark McKeon, 8-3. Long Drive: Brett Danforth.

LOCAL

At Kebo Valley, Bar Harbor

Golf Wars Scramble — Inner 9 Gross Division: 1st James +3; 2nd Weapons of Grass Destruction; 3rd Fancy Boys; 4th Back 9 Bandits; Inner 9 Net Division: 1st Potential; 2nd Operation Hack; 3rd Grip It & Sip It; 4th Slosh Factor; Outer 9 Gross Division: 1st Fore Coursemen; 2nd TitleLess;

3rd Dukes of Hazards; 4th Hackers; Outer 9 Net Division: 1st Underdogs;

2nd Happy Hookers; 3rd Plumbers + Tall Guy; 4th Razors; Pins: 4. Lewis Gordon 12-6; 6. Zach Williams 11-6; 9. Pat Tabor 4-0; 15. Bill Klaver 8-5

At Traditions GC

Women-s League — 1. Katrina Lavene, Peggy Larrabee, Nancy Giannetti, Kathy Pinkham, 32; 2. Tammy Curtis, Susan Bailey, Rita Stimpson, Jeannette Laplante, 34; 3. Dawn Seavey, Lesley Waterman, Hilda Wardwell, Loretta Robichaud, 34; 4. Mary Smith, Dianne Swandal, Beth Wolverton, Stevie Lord, 35; 5. Winnie Coleman, Brenda Crosby, Irene Woodford, Rachel Lapointe, 35; 6. Nancy Carney, Jane Levie, Gerry West, Marcia Biggane, 36; 7. Susan Payne, Sue Everett, Gwen Archambault, Bonnie Richards, 37. Pins: No. 8 Nancy Giannetti 13-5. Chipping contest winner: Mary Smith 0-5

At Hampden CC

Ladies League — 1. Jill Long, Paula Grindle, Pam Anderson, Aida Francis 39; 2. Joette Fields, Ellie Trask, Geneva Allen, Sally Hartman 42

Legion baseball

SENIOR LEGION

State tournament

Tuesday, July 23

North Division play-in game

Quirk Motor City 10, Skowhegan Tax Pro 0

At Husson University, Bangor

Saturday, July 27

G1: Acadians Post 207 6, Pastime 2

G2: Bessey Motors 7, Quirk Motor City 0

G3: R.H. Foster 1, Windham 0

G4: Chas. J. Loring 4, Bangor Coffee News 2

Sunday, July 28

G5: Quirk Motor City 6, Pastime 1 (Pastime eliminated)

G6: Windham 4, Bangor Coffee News 3 (Bangor Coffee News eliminated)

G7: Acadians Post 207 6, Bessey Motors 1

Monday, July 29

G8: R.H. Foster 4, Chas. J. Loring 3

G9: Bessey Motors 9, Windham 2 (Windham eliminated)

G10: Quirk Motor City 4, Charles J. Loring 0 (Loring eliminated)

G11: R.H. Foster 6, Acadians Post 207 2

Tuesday, July 30

G12: Acadians Post 207 4, Quirk Motor City 1

G13: RH Foster 7, Bessey Motors 2

Wednesday, July 31

G14: Acadians Post 207 (17-5) vs. RH Foster (16-5), 3:30 p.m.

G15: If-necessary game, 6 p.m.

Legion baseball

JUNIOR LEGION

State Tournament

At Mansfield Stadium, Bangor

Friday, Aug. 2

Game 1: Fairfield PAL vs. Motor City, 11 a.m.

G2: Sluggers vs. Legendary Status-Lisbon, 1:30 p.m.

G3: Midcoast vs. Hammond Lumber Loons, 5 p.m.

G4: Waterville vs. Acadians Post 207, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3

G5: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 11 a.m.

G6: Loser G3 vs. Loser G4, 1:30 p.m.

G7: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 5 p.m.

G8: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4

G9: Winner G6 vs. Loser G7, 10 a.m.

G10: Winner G5 vs. Lower G8, 4:30 p.m.

G11: Winner G7 vs. Winner G8, 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 5

G12: Winner G9 or 10 vs. Loser G11, 5 p.m.

G13: Winner G9 or 10 vs. Winner G11, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

G14: Championship game, 5 p.m.

Notes: Junior Legion All-Star game Sunday, Aug. 4; New England Regional begins Friday, Aug. 9

North playoffs

At Mansfield Stadium, Bangor

Monday, July 29

G5: Acadians Post 207 7, Sluggers 5

G6: Hampden-Motor City 3, Midcoast 0

Preseason

HIGH SCHOOL

ORONO

Fall sports physicals will be provided by Eastern Maine Medical Center Family Medicine from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 7. Student-athletes should report to the Orono High School main lobby. Cost is $10, and checks should be made payable to Orono High School. Fall sports information night is 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Orono High School gymnasium. All student-athletes must have the following forms completed and signed: physical exam, co-curricular contract, and white medical card. The first day of preseason practices is Monday, Aug. 19 in the following fall sports: boys soccer, 8-10 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.; girls soccer, 9-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.; cross country, 8-10 a.m.; golf: 9-11 a.m. at Penobscot Valley Country Club; field hockey, 7-9 a.m. and 6-8 p.m.; football, 3-5 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m.; and cheering, 5-7 p.m.