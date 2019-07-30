Wednesday, August 1, 2019: Disastrous climate consequences, the wussification of America, time for a garage at the airport

Disastrous climate consequences

There’s a lot of confusion about recent headlines suggesting that we have only 12 years to save the world from the climate crisis. I’d like to clear things up.

The science is more clear, more established and more solid than ever: We are changing the climate by burning fossil fuels and putting carbon dioxide (CO2) and other things in the atmosphere. Before the industrial revolution, the amount of CO2 was about 280 (ppm, or parts-per-million), it’s now over 410. This is not natural, it’s due to us, and it has consequences which we are already seeing.

What most people don’t know is that if we let it get too big, if we push it up above 440, by my own calculations, the consequences become disastrous. Things will change in ways that can’t be undone. This isn’t alarmist hyperbole. It’s the science.

At the rate we’re going, we’ll hit 440 in about 10 years. That’s as far as we can go — it is our allowable budget. Anything more isn’t just flirting with disaster, but inviting it.

And that’s what the “We only have 12 years to save the world” headlines are really about. At the rate we’re going, in about 10 years we go over the cliff — and there’s no coming back.

That’s the science.

Grant Foster

Orono

The wussification of America

Congratulations and deep thanks to Thomaston for stepping in and rescuing the Zerbini Family Circus from the liberal, animal rights clutches of the Rockland politically correct folk.

My wife and I attended the final, sold-out performance of the circus in Thomaston, and it was an absolute delight to be part of this all-American, family entertainment. As far as the circus animals are concerned, it was obvious to all of us that they were treated with affection and professional respect. The ringmaster also pointed out that federal and state health regulations require that all of the circus animals are examined by a veterinarian monthly. I certainly saw no mistreatment here whatsoever.

Our country is facing an unprecedented attack on our quality of life by radical, left-wing groups who want to bring down any event, historical marker, figure of speech, tradition – including the circus – that doesn’t comport with their bland, socially-engineered view of how we should live. We are witnessing the wussification of America and, sadly, Rockland was used as an instrument in that enterprise.

Now, take a well-deserved bow, Thomaston.

Doc Wallace

Rockport

Time for a garage at the airport

The Bangor airport (BGR) desperately needs a parking garage. Other medium-sized northern New England airports (Portland, Manchester, Burlington) have parking garages for their customers. BGR needs to get with the times and provide this necessary option.

I can guarantee many fliers forgo Bangor and drive to Portland during the winter months for their garage to avoid having to shovel out their car after a nice winter trip somewhere. There must be some matching federal funds out there to get this done. How about taking some of the serious cash they are making refueling all those military jets flying through here and put it towards a garage? C’mon BGR, get it done already.

Richard Woodbury

Hermon

Political purposes of bringing back death penalty

While I am personally in favor of the death penalty when administered for heinous crimes, I take strong exception to the practice when that practice is implemented for purely political purposes.

The present administration is constantly kowtowing to its radical base. The latest outrageous measure, bringing back the federal death penalty, has now been offered up in a studied effort to keep hate alive long enough to get to the next election fanfare.

Phil Tobin

Ellsworth