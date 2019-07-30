This historic Maine train station can be yours for just under $1 million

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Tim Dietz said he was instantly drawn to the historic Boston and Maine Railroad depot building on Depot Street in Kennebunk when he first saw it in 1979, but never dreamed he would own it.

Fate intervened, and in 2004 he bought it, converted it to bright, open office space and moved his corporate marketing and design business, Dietz Associates, into the iconic building.

Fifteen years later, Dietz has put 12 Depot St. on the market for $939,000. It’s time to down size he said.

“It’s hard to do, but it’s time,” he said. “I love that building, I really love it.”

Dietz said he had high hopes that the proposed Amtrak Downeaster championed by many in town for four years, including the Economic Development Committee, would have restored the building to its original use.

In 2014, town voters approved $300,000 to develop a seasonal train stop, with an additional $800,000 available in grant form from the state if the station was completed by December, 2019.

“I saw that as the perfect transition to bring it back to what it was, but it didn’t work out,” Dietz said.

After years of stops and starts, the Board of Selectmen voted last fall to pull the plug on plans for an Amtrak Downeaster station that would have brought passenger rail service back to downtown Kennebunk.

Dietz said the sale of the building doesn’t mean it could never be used as a train station again if the project gains new life at some point.

“Our greatest hope is that someone will come along and care for it as much as we have,” Dietz said.

He said the property is zoned for multiple uses, and he could see it renovated into a “Bed and Breakfast for train buffs.”

“We have so many visitors who just walk in because they’re interested in the building and the history around it. Some of them have some wonderful stories. We always show them around.”

The property is listed by Roxanne Cole, a Portland-based commercial real estate agent who Dietz said has experience selling unusual and historic buildings like the train depot.

The building, which has been extensively updated and renovated while maintaining historic elements, has welcomed visitors from around the world and down the street, including President George H.W. Bush who, as a boy with his family, greeted his father, Prescott Bush, when he came up for the weekend from Connecticut, Cole said in the listing for the property.