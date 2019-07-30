Wayward bobcat cub caught on Burger King roof in NH

A young bobcat cub led authorities in New Hampshire on a whopper of a chase over the weekend.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that Stratham police Officer Matt Callahan was on patrol about 6 p.m. Saturday when he spotted what he thought was an ordinary house cat in the parking lot near the local Planet Fitness.

“It looked like a little kitten and it ran under a parked car,” Callahan told the newspaper. “I got out of my car to try to get it out from under the other car and it scurried off toward Burger King.”

That’s when he realized it wasn’t a domesticated feline. The cub climbed a tree near the Burger King drive-in menu, and Callahan stood in the drive-through line to warn customers in case the bobcat decided to climb down, the newspaper reports.

When a New Hampshire Fish and Game officer arrived, the bobcat scurried down from the tree and scaled a wall enclosing the fast-food restaurant’s dumpsters before getting onto the roof, the Herald reports.

The newspaper reports the Fish and Game officer then climbed onto the roof and cornered the animal before getting it into a crate.

The “little guy” was then taken away “safely” after he was captured, the Stratham Police Department said.

