New Dollar Tree opens in Wiscasset

A new Dollar Tree store is open in the Wiscasset Marketplace on Route 1.

Dollar Tree, where all items cost $1 or less, replaces a Family Dollar store in the same location. Family Dollar is a discount store, but not all items cost $1. Dollar Tree owns both brands.

The new Wiscasset store opened Thursday morning, according to District Manager Kat Gardiner. It hosted a grand opening Saturday, with cake, a raffle and stickers for young visitors.

Gardiner said it took about five weeks to rework the store’s interior and transition from Family Dollar to Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree announced in March that it would convert 200 Family Dollar stores to Dollar Tree stores and close another 390 Family Dollar stores.

Dollar Tree offers an eclectic mix of items, ranging from floral and home decor items to party supplies, kitchen utensils and wine glasses.

Elsewhere in Lincoln County, Damariscotta has a Dollar Tree store, while Boothbay Harbor and Waldoboro have Family Dollar stores.

The Wiscasset store is open seven days a week: from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

This story appears through a media partnership with The Lincoln County News.