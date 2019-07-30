Midcoast
July 30, 2019
Midcoast Latest News | Thin Blue Line | Bangor Metro | Bangor Recycling | Today's Paper
Midcoast

Maine woman injured after a trailer breaks loose and hits her car

Courtesy of the Knox County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy of the Knox County Sheriff's Office
A South Thomaston woman was seriously injured Monday when a trailer broke loose and struck her vehicle.
By Lauren Abbate, BDN Staff

A South Thomaston woman was seriously injured Monday afternoon when a trailer broke loose from a truck and struck her car head on.

The collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Buttermilk Lane in South Thomaston, according to Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll.

Karin Walsh, 65, was driving her 2008 Ford sedan in the eastbound lane when the trailer attached to the back of a 2008 GMC truck broke loose and veered into her lane.

Walsh was trapped in her car and had to be removed by emergency crews.

Walsh was initially taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport but was then flown to a trauma center, according to Carroll. As of Tuesday afternoon, Carroll had no update on the woman’s condition

Steve Richardson, 50, of South Thomaston was driving the truck that hauled the trailer. The trailer had been used to carry lobster traps but was empty at the time of the incident.

Carroll said no other individuals were involved in the incident.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like