Man arrested for Bangor break-ins faces new charges in Brewer burglaries

The man charged with breaking into a church and businesses in Bangor this summer has been charged with similar crimes from last month in Brewer, according to police.

Christopher Barkac, 32, of Bangor has been charged with burglary in connection with break-ins at the Bangor Area Recovery Network on Center Street on June 9 and Calvary Baptist Church on State Street on June 26, Brewer police said Tuesday.

“There was no significant damage to either property,” Detective Cpl. Amy Nickerson said.

Barkac is expected to make his first court appearance on the new charges Wednesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor. He could face additional charges depending on whether he stole items from either location.

He was charged last week by Bangor police with burglary, theft and criminal mischief at Columbia Street Baptist Church in July. Barkac allegedly caused “extensive damage” there, according to Bangor police.

Barkac also is charged with burglaries and thefts in Bangor at the Sawyer Arena ice rink, the Shawn T. Mansfield baseball stadium and the property at 118 Harlow St. that includes Tesoro Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria.

He remained at the Penobscot County Jail on Tuesday unable to post $10,000 bail on the Bangor charges.

If convicted on two of the theft charges in Bangor, a criminal mischief charge in connection with the Columbia Street Church break-in and other burglaries in Bangor — all of them Class C crimes — he faces up to five years in prison and fines of up to $5,000. He would face the same penalties if convicted of the Brewer burglaries.

Barkac also faces up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000 on three Class D criminal mischief charges related to the Bangor burglaries. On a Class E crime of theft, he faces up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

He also could be ordered to pay restitution.