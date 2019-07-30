Augusta
July 30, 2019
Augusta Latest News | Thin Blue Line | Bangor Metro | Bangor Recycling | Today's Paper
Augusta

Judge rules Maine teen charged in death can be prosecuted as adult

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press

A judge has ruled one of three teenage boys charged in the strangling and stabbing of a Maine woman can be prosecuted as an adult.

The Kennebec Journal reports District Court Judge Andrew Benson issued the ruling, which was released Monday.

The boy’s attorney called the decision “tremendously unfortunate” and said the 16-year-old should stay at Long Creek until he’s 21.

The boy, who was 15 at the time, and the woman’s son are charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the April 2018 death of 47-year-old Kimberly Mironovas.

A judge could decide next month whether to try Mironovas’ son as an adult. A third teen pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and has been committed to long Creek until he is 21.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like