Hampden team tops Acadians to remain unbeaten in Legion state tournament

Keith Pomeroy belted an opposite-field bases-loaded triple in the bottom of the fifth inning to break open a close game and lead the Hampden-based R.H. Foster Riverdogs to a 6-2 victory over the Trenton Acadians in a winners bracket game at the American Legion state tournament at Husson University’s Winkin Sports Complex on Monday.

The Riverdogs are now 3-0 and will take on 2-1 Bessey Motors of South Paris in the 5:30 p.m. game Tuesday. The Riverdogs guaranteed themselves a spot in Wednesday’s championship round.

Trenton will take on Bangor-based Quirk Motor City in an elimination game Tuesday at 3 p.m. Both are 2-1.

Righthander Jackson Thayer, who will be a senior at Hampden Academy in the fall, was touched up for 11 hits and two runs over 6 ⅓ innings but was able to pitch out of several jams to notch the win. Gavin Partridge induced a game-ending line drive double play to pick up the save.

The Riverdogs were holding a 2-1 lead going into the fifth and Sam Economy started the rally by drawing a lead-off walk.

Derek Gendreau failed on a pair of sacrifice bunt attempts and then lined a soft single to center.

Nick Lorenzo hit a grounder just to the right of the second baseman, but it was bobbled for an error, leaving the bases loaded.

Pomeroy, who will be a senior at Hermon High School in the fall, followed by drilling a 1-2 pitch over the right fielder’s head to clear the bases.

He then scored on Partridge’s sacrifice fly.

The Riverdogs used a pair of two-out hits to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

After Acadians shortstop Brad Smith made a gem of a play to rob Economy of a hit to start the inning, Gendreau reached on an infield single and continued to second on Smith’s throwing error.

Snow induced Nick Lorenzo to ground to second for the second out but Pomeroy poked a line-drive single to center to score Gendreau.

Pomeroy moved to second on a wild pitch and scored when Partridge punched an opposite-field single to right center.

The Acadians got one back in the fifth when Owen Vinal lofted a lead-off single into left center, advanced to second on Sam Horne’s sacrifice and to third on a passed ball before scoring on Memphis Parker’s run-scoring grounder to shortstop.

The Acadians had baserunners in every inning, but Thayer bore down and made clutch pitches when he had to.

He got a strikeout to strand two runners in the sixth.

Singles by Horne, Parker and Brad Smith produced a seventh-inning run for the Acadians, but Partridge induced the game-ending liner.

Pomeroy had a single to go with his triple for the Riverdogs. Gendreau had a pair of base hits.

Horne and Matt Burnett had a pair of singles each for the Acadians as did Austin Snow and Tanner Ashley.