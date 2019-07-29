Portland Sea Dogs
July 29, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs

2-run triple in the ninth leads Harrisburg past Portland Sea Dogs

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Tanner Houck hurls the ball toward home plate during a game at Hadlock Field in Portland in this June 6, 2019, file photo.
The Associated Press

Rhett Wiseman hit a two-run triple in the ninth inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to an 11-8 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday at Hadlock Field in Portland.

The triple by Wiseman came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Senators a 10-8 lead. Later in the inning, Spencer Kieboom hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Wiseman.

Brad Boxberger (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief, while Adam Lau (1-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the Sea Dogs, Tate Matheny doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs. Luke Tendler doubled and singled, scoring two runs.

 


