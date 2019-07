Local sports: Golf scores; Legion tourneys; preseason info

Golf

CMSGA

At Springbrook GC, Leeds

Overall Gross: Bruce Bubier 70, Truman Libby 72M, Dan Stuart 72; Net: Dale Northrup 56, Peter Imber 58, Hank Aho 60M; FLIGHT 1 Gross: Paul McClay Jr 74, Bob Pellerin 77, Geno Ring 78M; Net: Steve Lajoie 61, Joe Shaw 63, Steve Greenlaw 64M; FLIGHT 2 Gross: Dave Stonebraker 75M, Greg Page 75, Bill Audette 76; Net: Mert Dearnley 62M,Hank Read 62, Leo Bellemare 63; FLIGHT 3 Gross: Jack Wallace 75, Ray Brochu 78, Dave Ames 81; Net: Dennis Gagne 61, Wayne Gifford 62, Paul Greenwood 65; FLIGHT 4 Gross: Cy Thompson 78, Bill Blakemore 79M, Spike Herrick 79 Net: Jim Murphy 60M, Paul Sherman 60, Ron Newton 62; Super Senior: Gross: Paul Jackson 86M; Net: Leo lever 61; Best Ball Gross: Bruce Bubier, Mert Dearnley, Bill Fairchild, Colin Roy 62, Bill Audette, Dave Boucher, Geno Ring, Jack Wallace 65; Best Ball Net: Reggie Gammon, Ken Luce, Dick McCann, Cy Thompson 54M, Rick Cowan, Peter Imber, Hank Read, Jim Nyce 54M; Pins: No. 2 Mert Dearnley 9-2, Jim Ouellette 9-7, No. 8 Todd Gifford 2-5, Jack Wallace 5-7, No. 13 Bill Blakemore 13-3, Colin Roy 14-4, No. 15 Colin Roy 8-0, Tom Kus 10-9; Skins: Gross: No. 15 Steve Greenlaw (2), No. 18 Jon Eustis (2)

LOCAL

At Dexter Muni GC

Club Championship — A Flight: Sean Farnsworth 146, Mike Mountain 164; B Flight: Jim Chapman 175, Bobby Sawyer 186; Age Division Champions: 50s: Jim Bob Hartford 188; 60s: Charlie Page 180; 70s: Ron Moody 82; 80s: George Prince 91

Weekend Sweeps — Gross: Sean Farnsworth 75, Mike Mountain 78; Net: Ron Moody 65, Brandon Vafiades 70; Pins: No. 4 Jim Bob Hartford 10-6, No. 8 Farnsworth 24-8

At Lucerne GC

Senior Scramble — 1st Bob Leighton, Lou Martin, Ralph Alley, Dennis Kiah (-6); 2nd Mark Johnson, Scott MacArthur, Martin Bernard, Barry Hobert (-5); 3rd Buck McKenney, Bob McKenney, Doug Hewes, Bob Tweedie (-4); (tie) Bill Brooks, Ray Huntley, Russ Black, Dave Brewer (-4); Mike Dore, Ed Lachance, Ben Sawyer, Rich Skorski (-4); Ralph Holyoke, Al Small, Joe Guaraldo, Alan Gray (-3); Bruce Blanchard, Chuck Hodge, Whitney Lavene, Woody Engebretson (-3); David Ward, Dick Reed, Ken Goldstein, Mark Molnar (-3); Bob Landis, Jim Awalt, Dana Corey, John Somes (-2); Bob Carter, Jim Bonzey, Richard Baker, Robin Young (-1); Randy Irish, Gordon Warner, Ron Allen, Bill Nickels (-1); Dale Anthony, Royce Morrison, Kerry Woodbury, Barry Harris (-1). Pins: No. 2 Dennis Kiah 7-1, No. 6 Ray Huntley 13-0.

At Traditions GC, Holden

Men’s League — 1. Bob Leavitt, Brad Holmes, Ed Mace, Bob Pentland, 28; 2. Steve Batson, Charlie Perkins, Gil Reed, Terry Pangburn, 30; 3. Roger Therriault, Harold Batson, Jim Oreskovich, 30. Pin: No. 8 Bob Leavitt 20-9

At Bangor Muni GC

McDonalds Heroes Hope & Healing Golf Classic, Northern Light Health Foundation — Scramble: Gross: Kyle Alexander, Thomas Hanscom, Greg Warmouth, Nick Alexander 53; Mark Alaimo, Matt Alaimo, Andrew VanEss, Matt Cummings 56; Dave Luce, Ben Metrivier, Nate Metrivier, Tim Landry 57. Net: Ryan Callahan, Matt Jarrell, Dean Clark, Dennis Hill 45; Marie Dickinson, Patty MacDougall, Sandra Gould, Jeanne Paradis 49; Travis Barry, Justin Freeman, Michael Jones, Wayne Steller 50. Men’s Long Drive: Roger Leach; Ladies Long Drive: Sandy Gould; Straightest Drive: Leo Coyle; Pins: No. 3 Paul Clement 7-10; No. 6 John Simpson 7-0; No. 11 Nate Metivier 8-6; No. 16 Scott Kenney 7-6

At Hermon Meadow GC

Ladies Monday Night Scramble — Gross: 1. Terry Hamm-Morris, Angie McCluskey, Nicki Mountain 35; 2. (mc) Durice Washburn, Julie McConnell, Brooke Green 36; 3. (mc) BJ Porter, Cheryl Paulson, Elaine Lovett 36; 4. Jody Lyford, Peg Buchanan, Lois Adams 37. Pins: No. 12 Terry Hamm-Morris 1-5, No.16 Terry Hamm-Morris 16-6

Legion baseball

SENIOR LEGION

State tournament

Tuesday, July 23

North Division play-in game

Quirk Motor City 10, Skowhegan Tax Pro 0

At Husson University, Bangor

Saturday, July 27

G1: Acadians Post 207 6, Pastime 2

G2: Bessey Motors 7, Quirk Motor City 0

G3: R.H. Foster 1, Windham 0

G4: Chas. J. Loring 4, Bangor Coffee News 2

Sunday, July 28

G5: Quirk Motor City 6, Pastime 1 (Pastime eliminated)

G6: Windham 4, Bangor Coffee News 3 (Bangor Coffee News eliminated)

G7: Acadians Post 207 6, Bessey Motors 1

Monday, July 29

G8: R.H. Foster 4, Chas. J. Loring 3

G9: Bessey Motors 9, Windham 2 (Windham eliminated)

G10: Quirk Motor City 4, Charles J. Loring 0 (Loring eliminated)

G11: R.H. Foster 6, Acadians Post 207 2

Tuesday, July 30

G12: Acadians Post 207 (16-5) vs. Quirk Motor City (13-9), 3 p.m.

G13: RH Foster (16-5) vs. Bessey Motors (20-2), 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31

G14: Championship game, 3:30 p.m.

G15: If-necessary game, 6 p.m.

JUNIOR LEGION

North playoffs

At Mansfield Stadium, Bangor

Thursday, July 25

G1: Acadians Post 207 8, Dove Tail Navigators 2

G2: Sluggers 15, Sebasticook 6

Friday, July 26

G3: Hampden-Motor City 8, Bangor Coles Cadets 2

G4: Midcoast (Belfast) 3, Hammond Lumber Owls (Oakland) 2

Sunday, July 28

G5: Acadians Post 207 vs Sluggers, ppd., Monday

G6: Hampden-Motor City vs Midcoast (Belfast), ppd., Monday

Monday, July 29

G5: Acadians Post 207 7, Sluggers 5

G6: Hampden-Motor City vs Midcoast (Belfast), 6:30 p.m.

South playoffs

At Colby College, Waterville

Saturday, July 27

G1: Hammond Loons (Oakland) 5, Skowhegan 1

G2: Lisbon 5, Lewiston 2

G3: Fairfield 8, Auburn 0

G4: Waterville 5, Oxford Hills 0

Sunday, July 28

G5: Hammond Loons vs Waterville 1.

G6: Lisbon 5, Fairfield 2

G7: Championship game, TBA

BASEBALL

Maine State Junior League

Championship

Bangor 12, Standish 6

Bangor (3-0) top hitters: Matt Holmes, 4 singles, 6 RBI; Wyatt Stevens, double, single; Ellis Spaulding, double; Landon Clark, 2 singles; Standish (1-2): Rhyse Owens, double, 2 singles, 2 RBI

Standish 000 501 0 — 6 6 9

Bangor 440 103 x — 12 11 1

Guffy and Owens; Matt Holmes (W), Clark (4), Holmes (4), Clark (7) and Stevens

*State tournament Aug. 1-6 at Mansfield Stadium, Bangor.

Preseason

HIGH SCHOOL

ORONO

Fall sports physicals will be provided by Eastern Maine Medical Center Family Medicine from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 7. Student-athletes should report to the Orono High School main lobby. Cost is $10, and checks should be made payable to Orono High School. Fall sports information night is 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Orono High School gymnasium. All student-athletes must have the following forms completed and signed: physical exam, co-curricular contract, and white medical card. The first day of preseason practices is Monday, Aug. 19 in the following fall sports: boys soccer, 8-10 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.; girls soccer, 9-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.; cross country, 8-10 a.m.; golf: 9-11 a.m. at Penobscot Valley Country Club; field hockey, 7-9 a.m. and 6-8 p.m.; football, 3-5 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m.; and cheering, 5-7 p.m.