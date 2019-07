A 30-year-old man died Sunday afternoon when his car crashed into a tree in Wells.

Justin Bryant, of both Biddeford and Wells, was driving a white Toyota Corolla on Littlefield Road, also known as Route 9B, about 3:08 p.m. when he left the road and crashed into a tree, the Wells Police Department said.

Bryant, who was alone in the vehicle, died at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, and police have released no cause.