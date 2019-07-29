Man accused of using hidden cameras to secretly record 2 teenagers

A Boston man was arrested Thursday for allegedly using hidden cameras to record two teenagers and others at a home in southern Maine.

Samuel P. Mickey, 26, was charged with violation of privacy, Eliot police Chief Elliott Moya said.

On July 18, a family from Pennsylvania came to the York County town of Eliot to visit friends, Moya said. While there, they began to notice what Moya called “phone style chargers” in the bathrooms and a bedroom where two teenagers were staying.

One of the teenagers found micro SD cards in the “chargers” that Moya said turned out to be hidden cameras. The teenager removed all the micro SD cards and turned them over to the Eliot Police Department, the chief said.

A review of the content of the micros SD cards revealed videos of “unknowing individuals” in the bathrooms and the bedroom, Moya said, adding that the cameras were positioned to observe toilets, showers and the bedroom area.

Moya said his department obtained a warrant for Mickey, who was arrested on Thursday by the Boston Police Department on a fugitive from justice charge. Mickey has been released on $2,500 bail, and will later answer to the charges in York District Court.

“This person secretly video-recorded friends and family members in situations where one reasonably expects the highest levels of privacy. Most would be appalled as these actions as they are a tremendous breach of privacy,” Moya said. “Thankfully, the individual that found the cameras was abundantly suspicious and examined further to learn it was more than just a phone charger.”