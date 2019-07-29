Woman seriously injured in head-on crash in Androscoggin County

A Lisbon woman was seriously injured in a head-on crash on Sunday.

CBS affiliate WGME reports that Raquel Dillingham, 26, was driving north on Route 9, also known as Ridge Road, in Lisbon about 9:46 p.m. when police said her car crossed into the opposite collided with an SUV driven by 56-year-old James Dewolve of North Yarmouth.

Dillingham was hospitalized at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with serious injuries, and DeWolfe was also taken to the same hospital, WGME reports.

Dillingham was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with serious injuries. DeWolfe was also hurt and taken to Central Maine Medical Center, the TV station reports.

The crash remains under investigation, but Lisbon police said alcohol was likely a factor, according to WGME.