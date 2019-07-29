Bangor
July 29, 2019
61-year-old man accused of robbing Bangor credit union

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Penobscot County Federal Credit Union on Main Street in Bangor was robbed around 8 a.m. Monday.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff
Updated:

A 61-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly robbed a Bangor credit union.

Joseph Vandam was charged with robbery and violation of conditions of release, according to Bangor police Lt. Brent Bealieau. Vandam was on bail from an unrelated arrest, he added.

Penobscot County Jail | BDN
Joseph Vandam, 61.

A male suspect, later identified as Vandam, entered the Penobscot County Federal Credit Union on Main Street about 8 a.m. and gave a note to a teller demanding money, Bealieau said. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

While heading to the scene, officers located a man matching the suspect’s description walking on Main Street and placed him under arrest, Bealieau said.

Vandam was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

The robbery remains under investigation.


