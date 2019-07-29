61-year-old man accused of robbing Bangor credit union

A 61-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly robbed a Bangor credit union.

Joseph Vandam was charged with robbery and violation of conditions of release, according to Bangor police Lt. Brent Bealieau. Vandam was on bail from an unrelated arrest, he added.

A male suspect, later identified as Vandam, entered the Penobscot County Federal Credit Union on Main Street about 8 a.m. and gave a note to a teller demanding money, Bealieau said. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

While heading to the scene, officers located a man matching the suspect’s description walking on Main Street and placed him under arrest, Bealieau said.

Vandam was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

The robbery remains under investigation.