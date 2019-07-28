Portland Sea Dogs
July 28, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs Latest News | Downtown Revivals | Bangor Metro | Maine Antiques | Today's Paper
Portland Sea Dogs

Harrisburg Senators beat the Portland Sea Dogs

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Shortstop Ricardo Cubillan makes a throw in the Portland Sea Dogs game at Hadlock Field in Portland in this June 6, 2019, file photo.
The Associated Press

Ian Sagdal hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to a 4-1 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Saturday at Hadlock Field in Portland.

The home run by Sagdal scored Drew Ward to give the Senators a 3-1 lead.

The Senators tacked on another run in the seventh when Dante Bichette hit an RBI single, bringing home Michael A. Taylor.

Harrisburg right-hander Steven Fuentes (5-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Konner Wade (2-4) took the tough loss in the Eastern League game after giving up two runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like