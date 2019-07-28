3 Massachusetts men accused of trafficking cocaine in York County

Three Massachusetts men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly trafficking cocaine in southern Maine.

Guydalbert Elie, 40, of Malden, Massachusetts, was charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, Huberson Sylne, 40, of Revere, Massachusetts, was charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs and Jean Samuel Merlain, 40, of Boston was charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

McCausland said the charges were elevated to aggravating because of the amount of cocaine that was seized.

He added that Sylne was on probation in Massachusetts from a prior drug trafficking conviction.

Maine drug agents and the Sanford police detectives had conducted an investigation into alleged cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking in Greater Sanford, revealing that large quantities of cocaine were being transported into the area from Massachusetts, McCausland said.

A suspect vehicle was spotted traveling on Main Street in Sanford on Thursday when local police stopped it, McCausland said. A search of the vehicle turned up 148 grams of cocaine, more than 13 grams of crack cocaine and $3,500 in suspected proceeds from drug sales, he said.

McCausland said the drugs had a street value of $16,000.

All three men were arrested without incident and taken to the York County Jail in Alfred, where they are being held on $25,000 bail.