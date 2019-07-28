Maine man accused of crashing into a Dairy Queen and then fleeing

A Westbrook man was arrested Friday night after police say he crashed into a local Dairy Queen and then fled the scene.

David Batchelor, 50 was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, driving to endanger, unsworn falsification and OUI, the Westbrook Police Department said.

Batchelor was driving a vehicle about 9:18 p.m. when he allegedly crashed into a retaining wall in front of the Dairy Queen on Main Street before striking the restaurant. Westbrook police said he then fled the scene, scattering debris that struck another vehicle and injured a minor inside it.

Westbrook police said that witnesses later saw the same vehicle crash into a ditch near Stroudwater and Forest streets and that a man then fled into the woods.

A police K9 tracked the man’s scent to a Stroudwater Place residence, where officers unsuccessfully attempted to make contact with someone inside the home, Westbrook police said.

Officers left the residence, but remained in the area. Not long after, a caller told police that a man had run through their backyard and into the residence where officers had previously tracked the man, Westbrook police said.

When officers returned, they made contact with the vehicle’s owner, Batchelor, and placed him under arrest, Westbrook police said.