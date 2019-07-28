Driver who crashed into SUV, killing a 9-year-old, allegedly told police he fell asleep at the wheel

The Standish man who slammed into the back of a family’s SUV last Sunday afternoon allegedly told police he had fallen asleep at the wheel just before the crash.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Kenneth Morang, 61, had just clocked out from a shift at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland 30 minutes before his 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck rear-ended a Honda Pilot SUV near the intersection of Route 25 and Dow Road pushing it into oncoming traffic and fatally injuring 9-year-old Raelynn Bell.

Bell, who was on her way home with her two sisters and father, Michael Bell, after seeing the reboot of the “Lion King,” was declared legally dead early Tuesday morning and she was being kept on life support until an operation could be performed to remove her organs, which will be donated.

Bell’s two sisters were also injured in the crash, but have been treated and released.

The newspaper reports that Morang had clocked out from a 16-hour shift at 2:27 p.m. — the crash happened at 2:53 p.m. He had worked 88 hours at the jail between July 14 and 21, with only one day off. He had worked two days of consecutive double shifts leading up to the crash.

Morang, who has worked at the jail for the past seven years, had clocked numerous hours of overtime over the past two years — 2,654 hours in 2018 and 1,671 hours this year, as of July 13, the Press Herald reports.

No charges have been filed.