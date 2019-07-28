Woman rescued after being found unconscious along Maine river

A woman was rescued Saturday night along the Saco River after being found unconscious on an embankment, according to Fryeburg police.

Officers found the 45-year-old New Hampshire woman on the banks of the Saco River lying in the bushes near an unattended kayak.

After several attempts, officers were able to wake the woman and bring her and her kayak to safety.

“Aside from excessive alcohol, it is unknown what caused the woman to collapse,” Fryeburg police Chief Joshua Potvin said. “Wearing only a bikini and having no other supplies except alcohol on board she was certainly unequipped for overnight camping on the Saco.”

The woman had gotten separated from her group after capsizing a mile back from where she was found, according to police.

“With darkness nearing, she is extremely fortunate to have been located when she was,” Potvin said.

The woman was brought by airboat to Lovewell Pond Landing, where she was transferred to an ambulance, treated and released.