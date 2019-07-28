3 hurt after motorcycles collide in Franklin County

Three people were injured — two critically — after two motorcycles collided Saturday afternoon in Dallas Plantation.

Jill Cayford, 45, of Anson was riding a motorcycle north on Route 16, in the direction of Eustis, about 1:28 p.m. when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another motorcycle driven by Gregory Mochi, 58, of Middleton, Massachusetts, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols said.

Cayford was airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where she was in critical condition, Nichols said. Mochi was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington with minor injuries and his passenger, 57-year-old Katherine Mochi, was airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in critical condition, he said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Dallas Plantation is northeast of Rangeley.