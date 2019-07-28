Trial of man accused of killing Mainer on Pennsylvania highway 5 years ago to start Monday

The trial of the West Virginia man accused of killing Timothy “Asti” Davison Jr. of Poland more than five years ago is set to begin Monday in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, according to a local newspaper.

John Wayne “Boo” Strawser Jr., 41, of Terra Alta, West Virginia, allegedly shot Davison in the early hours of Jan. 4, 2014, while he was driving home alone on Interstate 81 to Maine from Florida in what police called a case of mistaken identity.

Davison, 28, placed a 911 call about 2 a.m. as he traveled through Washington County, Maryland, and reported that he was being chased and shot at by someone driving a dark-colored Ford Ranger pickup truck, according to the BDN archives. The chase continued into Pennsylvania, where Davison’s Mitsubishi Montero was forced off the highway into the median.

While Davison was on the phone with Pennsylvania State Police, the sounds of gunfire, a vehicle’s engine revving, squealing tires and a vehicle accelerating away from his location were heard, according to a 2015 court affidavit. Davison was found in the driver’s seat of his Mitsubishi Montero with gunshot wounds to the left hand, right leg and head. He died a short time later at a local hospital.

Strawser was charged in September 2015 with first degree murder in connection with Davison’s death after Strawser was charged with killing his girlfriend, 38-year-old Amy Lou Buckingham of Tunnelton, West Virginia, on April 15, 2015. After Strawser’s arrest, a couple came forward and told police that Strawser had been stalking and threatening them after the wife had an affair with him, the affidavit said.

In August 2016, Strawser was convicted of Buckingham’s murder and sentenced to life in prison, according to the Chambersburg Public Opinion. He was extradited to Pennsylvania 14 months later, and pleaded not guilty to the crime in January 2018.

The jury trial will be held in at the Franklin County Courthouse in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. It is scheduled to last two weeks.

