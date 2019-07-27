Portland beats Harrisburg 3-2

PORTLAND, Maine — Tate Matheny scored when a runner was thrown out in the eighth inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 3-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Friday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Senators.

Matheny scored on the play after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Harrisburg took a 2-0 lead after Michael A. Taylor scored on a groundout in the first inning and Adrian Sanchez scored on an error in the third. Portland answered in the fourth inning when Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run home run.

Dedgar Jimenez (4-4) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Bryan Bonnell (2-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.