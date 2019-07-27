Sanford woman suffers severe burn smoking while on oxygen

A Sanford woman was seriously burned Friday night smoking while on oxygen, according to the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Paula Pierce, 67, is being treated at Maine Medical Center for severe burns, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety said Saturday. She was injured while smoking inside her apartment at 17 Washington St. about 8 p.m, he said.

Neighbors heard the apartment’s smoke detector and called 911, McCausland said. There was minor damage to the apartment and smoke and water damage to adjoining units.

Two other Maine residents died earlier this year from smoking while on oxygen, he said.