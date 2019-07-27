Sen. Collins proposes legislation to lower insulin prices

PORTLAND, Maine — Sen. Susan Collins is joining a number of other senators in proposing legislation to lower insulin prices.

Sen.Collins said this act is all about keeping pharmaceutical companies accountable, while also incentivizing companies to keep prices lower.

She said that insulin costs have nearly quadrupled for Medicaid users since 2007 and that the proposal would change the pricing model to benefit both Medicare and private insurance users.

(Maine dad struggles as cost of son’s life-saving insulin triples)

Friday in Maine she said that insulin costs are an important issue to her.

Collins added that too many Americans, including Mainers, are going to extreme costs to make sure they have the medicine they need.

“I’ve heard far too many stories from people in Maine and across the country who have to ration their supply of insulin, or even more troubling, skip doses altogether to make their insulin last longer because of the price,” Collins said.