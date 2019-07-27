The kids at this summer hockey camp learn self-defense for on and off the ice

Randy Marsh wants the kids who participate in the weeklong summer hockey camp he runs to come away not only equipped to play hockey, but also with some life lessons they can use off the ice.

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

So Marsh, who coaches Brewer Youth Hockey during hockey season, teamed up this week with Holden police Chief Chris Greeley and Brewer police Cpl. Levi Sewall to teach the 22 students, ages 9 to 12, self-defense.

“I try to pick stuff that translates over to what’s going to happen on the ice,” Marsh said. “This is a treat for the children. It gives them useful knowledge that everybody should have.”

The weeklong R.A.M. Camp at the Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer includes 15 hours of ice time and five hours of dry-land training. In addition to self-defense, those dry-land exercises include running, strength training and a trust course to help the campers work on their balance.

“This is extremely beneficial for the kids,” Marsh said. It “makes you a stronger person. You know how to handle yourself in bad situations.”