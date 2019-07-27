How to reuse old cutting boards

Aside from a sharp knife, a quality cutting board is one of the most important tools in your kitchen. Unfortunately, it can also be one of the greatest sources of bacteria. When your cutting board has reached the end of its sanitary life, you can reuse old cutting boards for non-culinary purposes.

First, make sure you keep your cutting board clean while you are still using it in your kitchen. After each use, wash your cutting board with hot soapy water. Plastic boards and some solid wooden boards can be run through the dishwasher.

Every few uses, sanitize your cutting board with a gallon of hot water and one tablespoon of bleach. If you are not already cutting your vegetables before your meat or using a separate board and knife all together, you should start now.

The United States Department of Agriculture recommends discarding your cutting board when it looks worn, warped or marked by deep grooves.

Even though your old cutting board is no longer sanitary to prepare food, you can still reuse it around the house or homestead. Here are 4 ways to bring new life to your old board. These DIYs work best for wooden cutting boards, but you can get creative with plastic cutting boards as well.

Cookbook or tablet stand

You can keep your old cutting board in the kitchen with a few simple, upcycled additions. Follow this DIY from Country Living to make a handy stand to hold up your cookbook (or tablet, depending on your preference) while your hands are busy chopping, tossing and rolling.

Hanging wall planter

Using a cutting board as the base for your hanging wall planter prevents you from having to drill a bunch of holes in your wall to prop up your plant. Follow this DIY from Better Homes and Gardens to transform an old cutting board and stacks of sphagnum moss into some enviable indoor greenery.

Serving tray

To turn your cutting board into a serving tray, simply add handles (metal is recommended, but you can also get creative with wood or rope). Clean and sanitize the cutting board thoroughly before reusing it to serve food, but if you are still worried about food safety, you can use the tray exclusively for things like cocktail glasses and lined cupcakes. This DIY from Happy Hour Projects shows you how.

Chalkboard

Add a rustic flair to your weekly to-do list by writing it on a chalkboard made from an upcycled cutting board. Here’s what you need to make your own.

Materials

Cutting board (make sure you have cleaning it)

Painter’s tape

Chalk paint

Newspaper

Drill (optional)

Instructions

If you want to hang your cutting board and it doesn’t have a hole already, drill a hole in the top to hang. Line the edges of the cutting board with painter’s tape to create a frame. Spray the section of the cutting board that you want as the chalkboard with chalk paint. Allow to dry. Hang and use.

Do you have a creative way to reuse old cutting boards? Add it to the comments below.