July 26, 2019
Baxter State Park hires new chief ranger

Bill Trotter | BDN
A young moose eats aquatic plants in Sandy Stream Pond in Baxter State Park on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, while Mount Katahdin looms in the distance.
By John Holyoke, BDN Staff

The Baxter State Park Authority has announced the appointment of Daniel Rinard as the park’s new chief ranger.

Rinard was previously employed by the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Maine Woods Initiative, where he handled facilities management and operations at Maine lodges for seven years, and most recently served as director.

Rinard is a graduate of Acadia University in Nova Scotia and holds a degree in recreation management. According to a press release, Rinard’s experience with team-building, facilitation, and search and rescue will be assets he will use in his new role.

Rinard’s responsibilities will include managing the park’s operations and maintenance department. He will also be a member of the park’s leadership team.

Baxter State Park is a 209,644-acre public trust located northwest of Millinocket. The Baxter State Park Authority is a three-member body — the state’s attorney general, the commissioner of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, and the director of the Maine Forest Service — is charged with carrying out former Gov. Percival Baxter’s vision of preserving the park and ensuring that it remains “forever wild.”


