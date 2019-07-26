Shelter asks for donations after taking in nearly 80 animals from Solon home

PORTLAND, Maine — The need for help at many shelters is even greater now, as they take in nearly 80 animals seized from a property in Somerset County.

Town officials in Solon described it to WVII as breeding gone out of control.

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland took in many of those animals.

Officials say the animals seized include dogs, cats, chickens and horses that were in need of urgent care.

Right now, none of those pets are up for adoption, pending the outcome of a possible criminal case, but there are certain things you can do to help.

“I would say canned adult dog food and canned puppy food are really the number one need right now because of the animals in our care,” Jeana Roth of the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland said.