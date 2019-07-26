After rescuing another man, Police find body on Maine State Pier

Police pulled a hallucinating man out of the water in Portland Harbor on Thursday, WMTW reported Friday. The man was hallucinating because of drugs and had jumped into the water to cool off, police said.

Crews took about an hour to rescue the man from the water, but their discoveries in the area were not complete. Around 11 p.m., authorities also found the body of a man in his 50s on the Maine State Pier. Police have not released the name of the dead man and do not have reason to think his death is suspicious or that the two cases are related.

The man who was hallucinating is now at the hospital.