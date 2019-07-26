Medway man faces charges over incident that led to shots fired

A Medway man faces several charges for his role in a chaotic evening that led to a report of shots fired, police said.

Richard Souza, 54, of Medway is charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and criminal mischief with a dangerous weapon, all Class C crimes. In addition to those counts, Souza is charged with four Class D misdemeanors: violation of a protection order, terrorizing, driving to endanger and refusing to submit to arrest.

The incident began at about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday when East Millinocket police, which provides law enforcement for Medway, went to 78 Robinson Blvd. to serve a protection from abuse order filed against him by a girlfriend, the affidavit said.

Souza became angry and uncooperative with police and refused to leave the property as ordered, it said. He set up a tent about 50 yards away and said he would live there, then allegedly drove off.

At about 10:52 p.m. Wednesday, a woman, who is dating the victim’s son, called police to say that Souza had been to her home in East Millinocket and threatened to kill other members of the victim’s family, the affidavit said.

Six minutes later, Souza allegedly was back on Robinson Boulevard in Medway doing doughnuts on the lawn and driving through the garden, damaging them and striking a wheelbarrow. Men at the house thought that Souza had shot at them, so they fired at his car, according to the affidavit. Court documents do not say that Souza fired a weapon. The other men have not been charged.

Souza was arrested by Maine State Police later that night but continued to be combative, authorities said. He appeared to be impaired but refused to take a breath test to determine the level of alcohol in his blood, the affidavit said.

He has been held at the Penobscot County Jail since his arrest.

Souza made his first court appearance Friday before District Court Judge Patrick Larson at the Penobscot Judicial Center. Souza was not asked to enter pleas because he has not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury.

Larson set bail at $1,500 with conditions that Souza live with a son in Limestone, abide by an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, not be in Medway and have no contact with the victim or members of her family.

Souza is next due in court Sept. 9.

His criminal history includes a sentence of 51 months in federal prison for structuring cash deposits to avoid reporting income to the Internal Revenue Service when he lived in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

A federal jury found him guilty Feb. 29, 2012. He was sentenced Aug. 1,

2012, to 51 months in prison, which was the top of the federal sentencing guideline range, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts. Souza was released from federal prison Jan. 24, 2014.

He was on supervised release for three years after his release. Souza told Larson that he moved to Maine in 2017.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and fines of up to $5,000 on the Class C charges. Souza faces up to a year in prison and fines of up to $2,000 if convicted on the Class D charges.