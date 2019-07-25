Sea Dogs fall to Hartford Yard Goats

PORTLAND, Maine — Brian Serven doubled twice and singled as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 3-2 on Wednesday.

Hartford started the scoring in the second inning. After reaching base on a walk, Luis Castro advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then scored on a single by Mylz Jones.

After Hartford added two runs, the Sea Dogs cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Joey Curletta hit a two-run single.

Starters Matt Dennis and Bryan Mata turned in great performances for Hartford and Portland, respectively. Dennis (2-1) went six scoreless innings, allowing nine hits while striking out six to pick up the win. Mata (1-3) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits to take the tough loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

Several Sea Dogs chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Jarren Duran singled four times.