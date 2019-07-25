13-time Maine golf champion Martha Page White dies at 76

Martha Page White was one of the women who helped bring women’s golf to prominence in Maine during the 20th century.

The Lewiston native, who claimed Women’s Maine State Golf Association championships in five different decades, died Monday in South Paris at age 76.

White emerged as a standout on the links as a teenager in the 1950s and was among a select group of players who set the standard for women’s golfers in Maine.

Her notable career was celebrated on numerous occasions, including White’s induction into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame in 1980 and her selection in 1993 as one of the first two women enshrined in the Maine Golf Hall of Fame.

In 2016, White and her sister, Pennie Cummings, were co-recipients of the Abby Spector Award presented to a Maine women who best exemplifies the spirit of the game through a unique combination of her ability and sportsmanship, her perseverance and courage, and her passion for, and commitment to, promoting the growth and enjoyment of the game of golf.

White also was inducted into the Lewiston-Auburn Hall of Fame in 1988.

In all, White won 13 Maine women’s titles. That included six consecutive victories 1958-63, and championships in 1971, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1984, 1992 and 1994.

At age 15 in 1957, White advanced to the finals of her first Women’s Maine State Golf Championship. She won her first WMSGA title the next year. In 1959, she won the New England Junior crown and competed in the USGA National Junior competition where she reached the match-play quarterfinals.

White graduated from Bridgton High School and earned an undergraduate degree at Rollins College in Florida. She procured a master’s degree in education from the University of Maine in Orono in 1990.

She taught English for 22 years at Dexter Regional High School and coached the Tigers golf team for 14 seasons.

White, who also claimed several WMSGA Senior crowns and two President’s Cup titles, served as state handicapper in the late 1950s and as junior chairwoman in the late 1990s for the WMSGA. She volunteered for several summers at the New England Golf Academy in Belgrade and for the LPGA Girls Golf Club of Hermon.

White is survived by her son, Chandler W. White of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer P. and Shawn Graham of Fort Kent; sister Pennie P. Cummings and brother-in-law Paul H. Cummings of Wayne; niece Lisa Kramer and husband Erik of Scarborough; and nephew Scott Cummings of Miami Beach.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Church in Auburn. A committal service will follow at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Donations in her memory may be made to the MSGA Scholarship Fund.