July 25, 2019
Maine state trooper crashes into home during pursuit

Todd Joseph Pulk via CBS 13 | BDN
A cruiser and a home were damaged Wednesday after the Maine State Police say a trooper lost control of a cruiser during an apparent chase.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A Maine state trooper crashed into a Sanford home on Wednesday after the officer lost control of a cruiser during an apparent chase.

CBS affiliate WGME reports that a state trooper in a tan cruiser was chasing another vehicle when the trooper failed to make a turn onto Sherburne Street and hit the house.

State police would not tell the TV station what led up to the chase.

 


