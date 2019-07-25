Maine state trooper crashes into home during pursuit
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff •
Todd Joseph Pulk via CBS 13 | BDN
A cruiser and a home were damaged Wednesday after the Maine State Police say a trooper lost control of a cruiser during an apparent chase.
A Maine state trooper crashed into a Sanford home on Wednesday after the officer lost control of a cruiser during an apparent chase.
CBS affiliate WGME reports that a state trooper in a tan cruiser was chasing another vehicle when the trooper failed to make a turn onto Sherburne Street and hit the house.
State police would not tell the TV station what led up to the chase.
