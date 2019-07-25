2 Mainers accused of meth trafficking

A man and woman were arrested in Biddeford on Wednesday for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine.

Kailey Prejean, 23, of Biddeford was charged with trafficking in schedule W drugs, and Antonio M. Morrissey, 31, of Fayette was charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The arrests followed a month-long investigation into Prejean, who was suspected of trafficking methamphetamine in the Biddeford-Saco area, McCausland said.

Drug agents made several undercover buys from her, and they had arranged another buy in the parking lot of the old St. Mary’s Church on Hazel Street on Wednesday afternoon, when police arrested Prejean and Morrissey without incident, McCausland said. Biddeford police assisted with the arrest.

Officers found Morrissey in possession of 30 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded Glock 9 mm handgun that McCausland said was stolen. A search of Prejean’s Hazel Street apartment turned up another 46 grams of methamphetamine and 57 grams of a black substance believed to be heroin, McCausland said.

The seized drugs were valued at $10,000, he said. Morrissey’s charge was elevated to aggravated trafficking because he was in possession of a handgun, McCausland said.

Prejean and Morrissey are being held at the York County Jail in Alfred on $5,000 and $50,000 bail, respectively.

McCausland said additional arrests are expected.