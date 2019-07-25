Penobscot
Police take suspect into custody after shooting at Medway home

Stock image | Pixabay
By Charles Eichacker, BDN Staff

Police have taken a person into custody after a shooting was reported at a Medway home around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

The East Millinocket Police Department is investigating the shooting, but did not identify the suspect and released few details about the case on Thursday morning.

“We wanted to make it known that we have one subject in custody and that there is no danger to the public at this time,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

Chief Cameron McDunnah of the East Millinocket department was not available for a phone call Thursday morning, and a dispatcher said that the department would not immediately be releasing any more information.

 


