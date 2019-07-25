Massachusetts judge accused of aiding wanted immigrant rejects plea deal

BOSTON — A Massachusetts judge charged with helping an immigrant escape a federal agent waiting to arrest him has rejected a plea deal offered by federal prosecutors.
The Boston Herald reports that federal prosecutors offered the deal to Judge Shelley Joseph and a retired court officer, who have both pleaded not guilty to charges, including obstruction of justice. Federal prosecutors have said they helped a man from the Dominican Republic slip out a back door of Newton District Court while a federal immigration officer was waiting for him.
According to a court memo, both defendants were extended plea offers. The memo reads: “Defendant Joseph rejected the offer extended to her.” The retired court officer has not responded to the offer.
Terms were not disclosed.
Joseph’s lawyer has called the case “absolutely political.”
Comments