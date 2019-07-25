A NH man found a man allegedly breaking into his home. He held him at gunpoint until police showed up.

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he was caught trying to break into another man’s home.

The homeowner returned to his May Street residence about 2:30 p.m. to find Nicholas Closson, 37, on his porch trying to break into his home, according to the Rochester Police Department.

When the homeowner confronted him, Closson tried to flee, but the homeowner pulled out a handgun and ordered Closson to the ground, Rochester police said. A neighbor assisted the homeowner, who police did not identify, with detaining Closson until officers arrived.

Closson, for whom police did not provide a recent address, was charged with possession of burglary tools, loitering and prowling, and attempted theft by unauthorized taking.

Closson was bailed and released on person recognizance, Rochester police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 19.