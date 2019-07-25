7 motorcyclists killed in deadly NH crash could soon get memorial near site

GORHAM, New Hampshire — There are plans for a memorial in honor of the seven motorcyclists killed in a crash in New Hampshire last month.

WMUR-TV reports the American Legion Post 82 in Gorham is working to create a memorial near the crash site in Randolph. The memorial will be made of granite and have the Jarheads motorcycle logo on it, as well as benches, the U.S. Marine Corps logo and a parking area. The Jarheads is a New England motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses.

The victims were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

A pickup truck collided with the motorcyclists. The driver, 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide. Officials say Zhukovskyy’s license should have been suspended because of a drunken driving arrest.