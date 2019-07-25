Maine man and woman accused of sexually abusing 8-year-old

A Bethel man and Sabattus woman were arrested Tuesday evening for allegedly sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl earlier this year.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports that Travis Walker, 29, was charged with gross sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a minor younger than 12, sexual misconduct and engaging a prostitute, while Bethany Ringuette, 35, was charged with gross sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor, all felonies.

The alleged assaults occurred between February and May of this year at an apartment in Rumford, the newspaper reports. The victim told police that Walker assaulted her more than once, after which he gave her money and snacks from a store, according to the newspaper.

Ringuette, who police identified as Walker’s girlfriend, allegedly recorded one of the assaults on her cellphone, the Sun Journal reports, citing court documents.

The two appeared Wednesday at Oxford County District Court, where a judge set Walker’s bail at $50,000 and Ringuette’s bail at $25,000, the newspaper reports.

Both of them are being held at the Oxford County Jail in South Paris.

They are scheduled to appear in court again in September.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.