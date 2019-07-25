3 teenagers hurt in rollover crash in Franklin County

Three 17-year-olds suffered broken bones and other internal injuries Tuesday night in a rollover crash in Farmington.

A blue 2003 Subaru was driving at a high rate of speed on Morrison Hill Road about 7:56 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle around a corner, hit a boulder, went into a ditch, rolled over and came to rest on its roof in the road, Shane P. Cote, the deputy chief of the Farmington Police Department, said Thursday morning.

The front-seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle, while the driver and the other passenger needed to be helped from the Subaru, Cote said.

The car then caught fire and was destroyed, he said.

The driver and one passenger were wearing seatbelts, and the other passenger was not, he said.

All three 17-year-olds suffered broken bones and internal injuries, he said. They were taken by NorthStar Ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

The driver was summonsed for driving to endanger, the deputy chief said.