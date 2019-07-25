Passerby reportedly intervened in domestic violence assault with baseball bat, Lewiston police say

A man was allegedly assaulting another person in a gas station parking lot Tuesday night when a passerby intervened with a baseball bat, Lewiston police said.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports that Central Maine Medical Center security called police about 5:41 p.m. to report a fight in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on Main Street.

A passerby who witnessed the assault then apparently intervened and struck the aggressor in the head with a baseball bat, police told the newspaper.

“We’re still in search of the person wielding the baseball bat,” Lewiston police Lt. David St. Pierre told the Sun Journal. “It looks like the person with the bat was acting in defense of the person assaulted. There’s a lot left to review.”

Riley Huff, 39, of Freeport was charged with domestic violence assault and taken to Central Maine Medical Center. The newspaper reports that it’s unclear whether his injuries resulted from being struck with a baseball bat.

Police want to speak with the passerby who intervened to get a clearer picture of what happened, the newspaper reports.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective Brian Rose at 207-513-3001, ext. 3309.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.