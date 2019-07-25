Devcon plugin is active with no data key added. Click here to fix

Lewiston-Auburn
July 25, 2019
Lewiston-Auburn

Lewiston teen could be tried as adult in fatal park brawl

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Long Creek Youth Development Center on Westbrook Street in South Portland.
The Associated Press

LEWISTON, Maine — A judge is set to hear arguments on whether a Maine teenager should be tried as an adult in a man’s death.

The Sun Journal reports next week’s hearing could last three days.

Prosecutors are seeking to try the defendant, 18-year-old Emmanuel Nkurunziza, as an adult for manslaughter in the death of 38-year-old Donald Giusti, who died after the 2018 Lewiston fight.

Nkurunziza was 17 at the time of a brawl that contributed to racial tension in Lewiston. Another teenager and a 23-year-old man were charged with misdemeanor assault.

Nkurunziza is being held at Androscoggin County Jail in Augusta. He was recently charged with assaulting a juvenile following an altercation at the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

 


