Blue Hill man dies in Ellsworth car crash

A Blue Hill man died Thursday in a motor vehicle accident on Route 1A in Ellsworth, according to local police.

Nathan Rapp, 57, was driving a Toyota truck north on the road a few minutes before 1:30 p.m. when a Nissan car heading the opposite direction crossed the centerline of the highway into the path of the truck, police said.

Rapp was found dead at the crash scene by responding police and ambulance personnel, police said. A 15-year-old boy in the Toyota, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to an Ellsworth hospital for observation.

The Nissan driver, James Steenstra, 82, of Hancock and a passenger in the car, Virginia Steenstra, 79, were taken by ambulance to an Ellsworth hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Both vehicles had extensive front-end damage from the collision. Speed or impairment from drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.