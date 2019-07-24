NCAA foe again among non-league opponents for UMaine women’s basketball team

The University of Maine women’s basketball team will face six opponents that advanced to postseason play last winter as part of its 2019-2020 non-conference schedule.

The Black Bears’ 14-game non-league slate includes a rematch against North Carolina State, a team it met twice last season in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Wolfpack defeated the Black Bears 84-46 in a regular-season meeting on Dec. 15, then outlasted UMaine 63-51 in the rematch March 23 during the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Coach Amy Vachon’s two-time defending America East champions will visit North Carolina State again on Nov. 19 in the first of two non-conference games against opponents that advanced to the Sweet 16.

The other is Arizona State on Nov. 29 in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida. That will mark the first of three games in three days for the Black Bears in that event, followed by a Nov. 30 matchup against either Drake or Purdue and a final game Dec. 1 against an undetermined foe.

“Once again we have a very challenging non-conference schedule,” UMaine head coach Amy Vachon said. “Highlighted by the Gulf Coast Showcase where we open the tournament against Arizona State, our schedule is loaded with teams who played in the postseason last year. We are looking forward to a very competitive non-conference season.”

UMaine’s schedule includes five regular-season non-league games and one exhibition contest at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor and one game at the Portland Exposition Building.

The Black Bears host Division II Stonehill in an Oct. 27 exhibition contest with regular-season home games in Bangor against Boston University (Nov. 17), Division III Husson University of Bangor (Dec. 4), Harvard (Dec. 7), Green Bay (Dec. 13) and Northeastern (Dec. 21).

Harvard, Wisconsin-Green Bay and Northeastern all participated in last season’s Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

UMaine faces Navy on Nov. 25 in Portland, marking the program’s first game at the Expo since playing Rhode Island there in 2012.

The Black Bears open their regular season at Delaware on Nov. 8, then remain on the road Nov. 11 to face Brown University.

Other non-conference road games send UMaine to Dartmouth (Dec. 10) and WNIT participant Drexel (Dec. 30).