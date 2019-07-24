Presque Isle grads named school’s cross country head coaches

Mandy Graham and Saul Nunez have been named the new cross country head coaches at Presque Isle High School, according to athletic administrator Mark White.

Graham, who will coach the girls squad, is a 2016 graduate of PIHS, where she was a four-year varsity letter winner in cross country and track and field and also was a member of the Nordic ski team.

Graham also ran cross country at the University of New England in Biddeford for one year.

She attends the University of Maine at Fort Kent and is a member of that school’s track and field team.

Nunez, named head coach of the boys cross country team, is a 2014 PIHS graduate. He was a four-year member of the cross country and baseball teams.

Nunez played both sports at the University of Maine at Presque Isle and the 2018 graduate was named the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year as a senior last year.

Nunez is employed by PNM Construction in Presque Isle and serves as a volunteer firefighter for the Mapleton Fire Department.

He resides in Mapleton and is engaged to Kristen Westrack. The couple will be married in August.