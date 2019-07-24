Laplume fires a 69 to win Maine Women’s Amateur Championship

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Jordan Laplume was in the final pairing of last year’s Maine Women’s Amateur Championship and watched what it took for eventual winner Bailey Plourde to lift the trophy at day’s end.

This year proved to be Laplume’s time to shine, as the 18-year-old from Old Orchard Beach carded her best ever tournament round, shooting a 3-under 69 to run away with the title over runner-up Carrie Langevin at Webhannet Golf Club.

This year’s event was shortened to a 36-hole competition after Tuesday’s second round was canceled due to heavy rain. This meant that the Wednesday round was going to be a shootout among a tight leaderboard at the top.

At the start of the day it was Langevin of Portland Country Club who carried a one-stroke lead over Laplume and Kristen Kannegieser of Martindale Country Club in Auburn.

After shooting even par on the front nine, including a 30-foot par putt on the long par-3 ninth hole that rattled the flagstick before dropping, Laplume had overtaken Langevin, who shot 2 over on the front. At that point, Laplume went into another gear and rode a hot putter for the next two hours.

She birdied the 10th to extend her lead, and after a Langevin double bogey on 11, Laplume found herself up by four strokes.

After a bogey on 12, Laplume and her twin brother Jacob, who was caddying for the week, decided it was time to “kick it into gear.”

The rising sophomore at Merrimack College never let up, making birdies on 15 and 16 before burying another 30-footer in front of the gathering gallery at Webhannet’s 18th hole. In the end, her scores of 74-69 for a 143 total gave her an eight-shot victory over Langevin.

“It’s an absolute dream come true,” Laplume said. “I almost had it last year, and I worked so hard, had a great year at Merrimack, and this is so awesome.”

Langevin was able to take solace as the winner of the Senior Amateur Championship based on her 73 on Monday. The senior event was being run concurrently with the Women’s Amateur, and while originally scheduled as a 36-hole event, it was also truncated due to the rain Tuesday.

Langevin finished with scores of 73-78 for a 151 to finish five clear of Kannegieser in third.

Rounding out the top five were two young players from Val Halla Golf Club in Cumberland Center. Rachel Smith, who will join Laplume on the Merrimack golf team this fall, finished at 157, followed by Erin Holmes at 160.